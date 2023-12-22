Multiple Central Ohio Schools Receive Threatening Email

Summary: Several central Ohio school districts have reported receiving a threatening email claiming to be from a “Russian organization” targeting American schools. Local law enforcement, the FBI, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force have been notified of the threats, although the FBI states that there is no credibility to the claims. As a precautionary measure, law enforcement presence will be increased around affected school buildings on Monday. The districts reassure families that this is simply a precaution, meant to address any anxiety or concern caused the threats. Additionally, the Logan-Hocking School District has canceled all schools and activities due to ongoing investigations concerning “additional threats.” The districts will continue to work with law enforcement and neighboring schools in central Ohio to ensure the safety of students and staff.

New Threats Surface, Prompting Increased Security at Central Ohio Schools

Summary: Central Ohio school districts are on high alert following a series of threatening emails received over the weekend. The messages, believed to originate from a “Russian organization,” raise concerns about potential targeting of American schools. Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, have been notified and are working closely with local superintendents. Although the FBI has stated that the threats lack credibility, an increased law enforcement presence will be deployed to affected school buildings as a precautionary measure. School officials emphasize that the enhanced security measures are intended to alleviate any anxiety and demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. In an additional development, the Logan-Hocking School District has decided to cancel all schools and activities while investigations into “additional threats” are ongoing. Collaborative efforts between the districts, law enforcement, and neighboring schools will continue to address this concerning situation and safeguard students and staff.