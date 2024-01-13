Former Amazon Employee Fired for Complaints About Heavy Lifting

A former employee of Amazon recently revealed on TikTok that he was fired from the retail giant for complaining about having to lift heavy orders. The TikToker, known as @thatamazonguyy, shared videos about his experiences working at Amazon, but his complaints ultimately led to his termination.

In a video posted to his 35,800 followers, @thatamazonguyy expressed his disappointment about being fired from Amazon after seven years of employment. He explained that he had made a video four weeks prior, in which he joked about customers purchasing heavy items from Amazon. While most viewers found the humor in his post, some people, particularly senior citizens, took offense to it.

The former employee apologized for any offense caused, stating that he never intended to discriminate against or offend anyone. He clarified that his video was meant to be funny and not to harm anyone. However, the damage had already been done, and he was let go from his position at Amazon. He revealed that he is now ineligible for rehire.

In the video that sparked controversy, @thatamazonguyy criticized customers for buying heavy items such as water bottles and dog food from Amazon. He urged viewers to consider the physical strain it puts on employees and encouraged them to purchase these items from physical stores instead. He also joked about potential retaliatory actions he would take against inconsiderate customers.

Since losing his job at Amazon, @thatamazonguyy has continued to post videos on TikTok under the username “Your favorite ex-Amazonian.” These videos offer insights into his previous role as a tier one Amazon associate and share his personal experiences at the company.

The Post has reached out to Amazon for comment on the situation.