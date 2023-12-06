Seven West Media Takes Home Top Honors at WA Football Media Guild Awards

Seven West Media has once again proven why they are the leaders in the industry, as their team of journalists and reporters dominated the WA Football Media Guild awards.

Ryan Daniels, a presenter for Seven West Media, was awarded the prestigious Geoff Christian Medal for Excellence for the fourth consecutive year, solidifying his position as the best overall footy media performer in the state. Daniels’s ability to break news stories and provide comprehensive coverage was praised the judges. Former Fremantle Docker turned columnist for The West Australian, Paul Hasleby, also received the Geoff Christian Medal for his hard-hitting analysis and influential voice on the biggest issues in WA football.

Daniels was also recognized as the best columnist for his Saturday articles in The West Australian, which showcased his unique blend of flair, insights, and humor. The West Australian’s Mitchell Woodcock was awarded for breaking the news about West Coast’s decision to terminate the contracts of employees playing for rival WAFL clubs, securing the accolade for the best WAFL story.

Jackson Barrett, from The West, took home two prizes. He won the Perth Football League media award for his popular Bush and ‘Burbs coverage, highlighting local football stories, and also received the WA Country Football League award for his report on David Mundy’s Dunsborough stint.

Ben Smith’s examination into the impact of concussion at grassroots level, published in The Sunday Times, earned him the WAFC’s community football media award. Andrew Henryon, a key member of Seven West Media, was recognized for his outstanding use of social media, particularly for his Wayback WAFL series, which celebrated the heroes of yesteryear on thewest.com.au.

Anna Hay and Rory Campbell, a duo from Seven West Media, were commended for their exceptional work in television reporting. Hay took home the award for best feature TV story, while Campbell won for the best TV match report.

Seven West Media’s consistent excellence and comprehensive coverage of WA football have once again been acknowledged through their outstanding achievements at the WA Football Media Guild awards.