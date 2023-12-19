Netflix Report Reveals Fascinating Viewing Trends

Netflix recently released an engagement report, giving viewership data for over 18,200 titles, covering the period from January through June. While there are limitations to the data set, there are still some interesting insights to be gleaned from it.

One surprising finding is the enduring popularity of the show “Gilmore Girls.” Despite ending in 2007, the show has accumulated a whopping 488.7 million hours of viewing time, making it one of Netflix’s most popular properties. It even outperforms recent Netflix hits such as “The Crown” and “Stranger Things.” This suggests that there is a real appetite for nostalgic TV shows with compelling mother-daughter relationships.

Another trend that stands out is the success of shows centered around women struggling to make it in various fields. Whether it’s a South Korean drama about a woman seeking revenge on her high school bullies, an Italian thriller about the first female lawyer in the country, or a historical drama set during World War I, these shows are resonating with viewers. They demonstrate that audiences appreciate strong, complex female characters.

Serial killers, devils, and zombies also seem to have a significant following on Netflix. Shows like “You,” “Lucifer,” and “The Walking Dead” have amassed millions of hours of viewing time. It’s clear that dark and thrilling storylines continue to captivate audiences.

Teen shows, such as “Outer Banks” and “Never Have I Ever,” also perform exceptionally well on the platform. These shows attract millions of viewers with their relatable storylines and compelling characters.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that shows featuring Latino characters and themes are attracting massive audiences. Whether it’s the hit series “La Reina del Sur” or the Colombian thriller “The Marked Heart,” these shows are capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

In conclusion, Netflix’s engagement report provides valuable insights into viewership trends. From the enduring popularity of nostalgic shows to the fascination with complex female characters and thrilling storylines, it’s clear that there is a diverse range of content that resonates with Netflix viewers.