Fashion Design Projects: Pushing Boundaries and Redefining Fashion

Looking back on the 2022/2023 academic year, we present a curated selection of groundbreaking fashion design projects that have recently caught our attention. These innovative works push the boundaries of traditional fashion, showcasing the creative potential of materials, and offering insightful social and personal commentary. From institutions such as Lucerne School of Art and Design, Parsons School of Design, University of East London, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and University of the Arts London, we bring you ten design projects that are redefining the future of fashion.

Recycled Denim Puffer Project Xijun Liao: Xijun Liao, a textile design student, demonstrated the versatility of fabric offcuts collecting denim scraps and transforming them into stylish puffer jackets. This project highlights the potential of recycling materials in the fashion industry.

Caught in a Sweet Sleep Paralysis Catarina Magalhães: Catarina Magalhães approached fashion and textile design from a dream-like perspective, creating a remarkable corset that embodies the processes of dreaming and sleep paralysis. This thought-provoking piece invites us to explore the subconscious through fashion.

Reclaimed Nature Zoe Stephens: Zoe Stephens embraced sustainability using only reclaimed materials in her garment, paying homage to Cornwall’s fading industrial history. Her collection bridges the gap between femininity and utilitarianism while addressing the relationship between human-made structures and the forces of nature.

Print à Porter Giulio Gallana: Giulio Gallana, a textiles student, focused on waste reduction reusing textile substrates recovered from discarded fabrics. Through printing and reassembling these fragments, Gallana showcases the transformative power of upcycling.

A Garment to Trust Morgan Griffiths Hagan: Morgan Griffiths Hagan, a textile design student, drew inspiration from Brutalist architecture to create an enduring workwear garment. Aiming to counter the throwaway culture of fast fashion, this piece emphasizes durability and timelessness.

The Beauty of Monster Lai Ying Wong and Man Ling Cheung: Lai Ying Wong and Man Ling Cheung challenge contemporary beauty standards with their satirical look at cosmetic surgery. Through distorted proportions and bandage-like fabrics, they question society’s expectations and the pressure placed on women to conform.

Queen but not Queen Ah Sin Yeung: Ah Sin Yeung, a costume design student, combines influences from Alice in Wonderland and video game culture to create a captivating design. This project explores the intersection of fantasy and reality, blurring the boundaries between the virtual and physical worlds.

These projects represent a small glimpse into the innovative and thought-provoking work being produced fashion design students around the world. They inspire us to reconsider the possibilities of fashion and its potential to reflect and redefine societal norms.

