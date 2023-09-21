Misinformation Spreads, Causing Absenteeism in Winnipeg School District

More than 1,000 students, representing close to half of the population of one elementary school in Winnipeg, were absent from classes in the Seven Oaks School Division due to misinformation spread online about teachers distributing graphic sexual content. The false information, which was shared on social media platforms like Facebook, particularly within the South Asian community, claimed that the schools planned to distribute books containing explicit sexual material to all students.

Superintendent Brian O’Leary denounced this misinformation as “false and malicious fearmongering.” Punjabi, Hindi, and Arabic posts, which appeared to have been deliberately created to scare parents, were identified as the origins of the misinformation.

Arthur E. Wright Community School experienced a significant decline in attendance with about 50% of students not showing up on the day when the misinformation was circulating. However, attendance returned to normal levels the following day, with only a 5% absence rate.

This incident coincided with the “1MillionMarch4Children,” a protest organized a conservative group who are against what they call “gender ideology” and claim that schools are sharing sexually explicit content with students. In response to this protest, LGBTTQ+ advocates and allies organized a counter-protest at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The Seven Oaks School Division took immediate action sending notices to parents and guardians in multiple languages to address the disinformation. The notices reassured families that their schools prioritize safety, inclusion, and human rights. It was emphasized that the schools strictly follow the curriculum provided Manitoba Education.

The spread of misinformation and its impact on communities is a growing concern. The division’s focus remains on ensuring accurate information reaches families and dispelling fear and unrest caused false narratives.

Source: Winnipeg Free Press