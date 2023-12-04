Experience Luxury and Innovation on Celebrity Ascent

When it comes to entertainment and activities, Celebrity Cruise Line knows how to push the boundaries. According to President Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Ascent, the latest addition to the Edge-class ships, will introduce exciting new novelties this spring.

The brand has been laser-focused on enhancing the onboard entertainment and activities, catering to the passionate interests of their guests. “Our customers tell us they want us to continue to innovate and push further,” said Bethge.

Keith Lane, SVP Hotel Operations, Celebrity, revealed that Celebrity Ascent will offer a wide array of new experiences and activations. While he didn’t disclose specific details, he hinted at the new entertainment offerings on board and the remarkable transformations brought to the Resort Deck.

Among the highly anticipated shows on Celebrity Ascent are ‘Awaken’ and ‘Bridges,’ presented in the main theater. These productions will utilize kinetic lighting, lasers, and IMAG technology to create visually stunning displays on a large LED screen, providing guests with unforgettable real-time live performances.

Furthermore, the Resort Deck will host a captivating party called ‘Shine,’ featuring a high-octane prism light show. Passengers are encouraged to dress in their finest metallic attire as they immerse themselves in this exhilarating experience.

Celebrity Ascent also promises to incorporate sustainable practices. Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty revealed that the ship will be equipped with a new Wärtsilä flex fuel engine capable of utilizing methanol as one of three fuel options.

In anticipation of the unveiling of Celebrity Ascent, the ship’s new logo features a striking orange X. Celebrity CMO Michael Scheiner suggests that this emblematic change is merely a glimpse of the incredible surprises in store for guests. “That’s a leading indicator there will be more very new things people have not seen before,” Scheiner added.

