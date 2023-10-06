Seven Men Jailed for Organized Crime Involving Social Media Platform

In a recent case, seven men have been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to being involved in serious organized crime through the use of the social media platform Snapchat. The convicted individuals, Kashif Sadiq, John Robertson, Jordan Devine, Peter Davies, Jamshaid Yaqoob, Asad Raja, and Adam Ahmed, were found guilty following an operation conducted detectives from Greater Glasgow Division’s Proactive Criminal Investigations Department.

The group was involved in two online drugs supply lines known as ‘Dr Greengo’ and ‘Roger Dodger.’ These supply lines, primarily facilitated through Snapchat, dealt in cannabis and Class A drugs. The investigation uncovered the group’s distribution methods, which included post, pick-up, and drop-off services. Each method had its own dedicated contact number for buyers. Through various forensic and cyber examinations, additional individuals involved in the group, responsible for dealing, storing, packaging, and couriering the drugs, were identified.

The principal defendant, Kashif Sadiq, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, while the other defendants received jail terms ranging from three to five years. This case has significantly disrupted the drug supply network in Scotland, with the group being responsible for a sophisticated criminal enterprise.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson of Greater Glasgow CID emphasized the importance of dismantling this group, stating that it has disrupted the drug supply in Scotland. The investigation revealed that Sadiq used his illegal activities to fund a luxurious lifestyle, including trips to London and high-value transactions in luxury department stores. The police seized over £1 million in assets, including £900,000 in cash.

This case highlights the commitment of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. The police encourage the public to report any serious and organized criminal activity to help in the fight against illegal drugs. Reports can be made to Police Scotland calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Source: Alice Faulkner. “Seven men jailed for organised crime using social media platform.” Clyde 1.