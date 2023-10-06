Police in Scotland Disrupt Drug Supply Lines on Snapchat

Police in Scotland have successfully dismantled two online drug supply lines operating on the popular social media platform Snapchat. The investigations conducted the Greater Glasgow division’s proactive criminal investigations department uncovered the methods used the group, known as “Dr Greengo” and “Roger Dodger,” to supply cannabis and Class A drugs. Each method had its own dedicated contact number for buyers.

Through forensic and cyber examinations, officers were able to identify the individuals involved in various aspects of the drug operation, including dealing, storing, packaging, and couriering. On August 9, seven individuals, including Kashif Sadiq, the principal of the group, were convicted. Sadiq received the longest sentence of six years and nine months.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson of Greater Glasgow CID stated that dismantling this group has significantly disrupted the drug supply chain in Scotland. The operation was described as a sophisticated criminal enterprise, with Sadiq using his illicit activities to finance a lavish lifestyle. Assets worth over £1 million, including £900,000 in cash, were seized during the investigation.

This successful operation highlights the commitment of the police to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. Detective Inspector Ferguson reassured the public that officers are working diligently to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs. He urged the public to report any information on serious and organized criminal activities to the police, either through the emergency hotline or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

The dismantling of these drug supply lines demonstrates the police’s dedication to tackling drug-related crimes in Scotland. By disrupting the activities of these criminals, law enforcement is making significant strides in keeping communities safe and free from the harmful effects of drugs.

Definitions:

– Drug supply lines: Networks or channels used to distribute illegal drugs from manufacturers or wholesalers to consumers or street-level dealers.

– Class A drugs: Drugs classified as the most harmful and dangerous, including substances like heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy.

