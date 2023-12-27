Set Up Your Bank Account on WhatsApp for Easy Money Transfers

In today’s fast-paced digital age, convenience is key, especially when it comes to managing our finances. WhatsApp, the popular messaging app that connects us with our loved ones, now offers a seamless way to send and receive money. With just a few simple steps, you can set up your bank account on WhatsApp and enjoy hassle-free money transfers.

To get started, you’ll need an active account at an Indian bank that supports Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Additionally, the phone number linked to your bank account must match the phone number registered with your WhatsApp account.

For Android users, follow these steps to add your bank account:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right corner.

3. Select the “Payments” option.

4. Tap “Add payment method”.

5. Tap “Continue”.

6. If prompted, accept WhatsApp’s Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

7. Choose your bank from the list and tap “Verify” then “Allow”.

8. Select the bank account you want to add and tap “Add” then “Continue”.

For iOS users, the process is slightly different:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap “Settings”.

3. Select “Payments”.

4. Tap “Add Payment Method” and then “Continue”.

5. Accept the company’s Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

6. Choose your bank from the list.

7. Send the pre-filled SMS with the verification code.

8. Select the bank account you want to add and tap “Send a Payment” or “Done”.

Before making a payment through UPI on WhatsApp, you will need to set up a UPI PIN. If you haven’t done so already, the app will guide you through the process of creating a UPI PIN verifying the last six digits of your debit card and its expiration date.

It’s important to note that not all banks are supported for WhatsApp payments. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp to access the payments feature.

With WhatsApp’s integrated banking feature, you can easily send and receive money without ever leaving the app. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional banking and embrace the convenience of WhatsApp for all your money transfer needs.