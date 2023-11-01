Canada Bans WeChat: Privacy and Security Concerns

An instant messaging application, WeChat, has come under scrutiny in Canada, with its usage being banned on government-issued mobile phones. WeChat, developed the Chinese technology company Tencent, is a popular instant messaging and social media app with over 1.3 billion active users worldwide.

The Chief Information Officer of Canada has deemed WeChat to pose unacceptable risks to privacy and security. The decision to ban the use of WeChat on government devices comes approximately two years after a similar ban was lifted in the United States under the Biden administration against all Chinese applications.

The Canadian Finance Board highlights that WeChat’s data collection methods provide significant access to device content. While no evidence of security breaches against government information has been found, this measure is taken as a precautionary action.

Anita Anand, the President of the Canadian Finance Board, explains that the Canadian government has adopted a risk-based approach in removing access to this application on government mobile devices. The objective is to safeguard the security of systems and information networks, as well as protect government privacy and information.

In response to the ban, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that Canada lacks concrete evidence to support this prohibition. They hope that Canada will refrain from taking action based on ideological prejudices.

In February 2023, Canada also banned the use of TikTok due to concerns over Chinese access to data on devices installing TikTok. Several states in the United States have also prohibited the use of TikTok and WeChat on government devices, such as North Carolina and Ohio.

(Sources: Gizmodo)