Sesame Street to Introduce a Fresh Format in 2025

Sesame Street, the beloved children’s show, is in for some exciting changes as it prepares to debut a new format in 2025, according to executives at Sesame Workshop. The revamp comes as the show’s five-year rights deal with Max, a streaming giant owned Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to expire. This marks the most significant transformation for the iconic program since its length was shortened from one hour to 30 minutes in 2016.

The decision to update the show’s format coincides with Sesame Street’s move from its previous home on PBS to HBO Max (now Max) a few years ago. With the conclusion of the Max deal, Sesame Workshop has the opportunity to reimagine the show’s structure and cater to its young audience’s evolving needs.

Instead of following the classic magazine-style format, Sesame Street will now feature two narrative-driven segments, each lasting for approximately 11 minutes. These segments will be thoughtfully crafted to complement each other and offer viewers a more nuanced viewing experience. Additionally, audiences can look forward to “Tales from 123,” a new animated series that will bridge the two narrative segments.

According to Steve Youngwood, the CEO of Sesame Workshop, this format shift is more than just a mere change—it is an opportunity to think bigger and evolve the show while remaining true to its core essence. Sesame Street has always aimed to stay relevant and engaging for its young viewers, and this revamp is a testament to that commitment.

As the show looks toward the future, the timing of these changes naturally coincides with the conclusion of the Max deal. However, Sesame Workshop has not yet disclosed whether they will renew their partnership with Max or explore other avenues. Regardless of the outcome, the focus remains on providing meaningful and educational content for children everywhere.

