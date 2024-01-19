Northamptonshire Police Officer Sentenced for Sending Inappropriate Photos

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sending unsolicited and inappropriate photos to a member of the public on Snapchat. The incident occurred on July 27, 2023, when the officer, Toby Mullen, sent three messages containing inappropriate photos to a female recipient. The woman promptly reported the incident, leading to an investigation the force’s Professional Standards Department.

During the investigation, Mullen’s personal phone was examined and revealed to contain 47 notes containing confidential information that should not have been recorded outside of police systems. As a result, Mullen was suspended from the police force on October 9, 2023.

In court, Mullen pleaded guilty to one count of sending a malicious communication with the intent to cause alarm, harassment, and distress, as well as one count of breaching the Data Protection Act. He was subsequently sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £449.

The incident has prompted Detective Superintendent Liz Wilcox, the Head of Northamptonshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, to reaffirm the commitment to tackling violence against women and girls. She expressed gratitude to the woman for reporting the offending and emphasized that individuals who engage in such behavior have no place in the police profession.

In addition to the criminal sentencing, Northamptonshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for further investigation. A misconduct hearing will also take place, although the date has yet to be determined.

This case highlights the importance of maintaining professional conduct within law enforcement and addressing instances of misconduct promptly. The conviction sends a clear message that regardless of one’s professional status, if offensive behavior occurs, law enforcement agencies will take the necessary steps to hold individuals accountable.