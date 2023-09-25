serviceMob: The Command Center for Modern Customer Service Operations

In today’s digital age, customer service has become a crucial aspect of any business. With online reviews influencing purchasing decisions, companies need to take charge of their service and support operations. This is where serviceMob comes in – a cutting-edge analytics platform that serves as the ultimate command center for modern customer service operations.

Gone are the days of traditional call centers. The ways consumers interact with companies have expanded to include email, SMS, social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp, among others. serviceMob brings all of these different channels and touchpoints together, allowing companies to make sense of the information and improve the customer experience.

serviceMob doesn’t provide customer service itself; instead, it assesses a company’s performance in reducing customer effort and provides strategic recommendations for operational enhancement. The platform works with the systems a company has chosen for its contact center and consolidates data from these various sources to create actionable insights. By doing so, serviceMob creates observability of a company’s operations, helping them measure productivity and effectiveness in solving customer issues.

The platform also analyzes the level of effort customers have to put in to solve their issues. It examines whether the service provided at the time of need truly solved the problem or if customers had to keep coming back for help. Ultimately, serviceMob aims to understand the outcome of the customer’s experience, whether it led to a delighted customer or someone who never wants to do business with the company again.

One of the key features of serviceMob is its enhanced visibility, enabling everyone from frontline agents to top executives to uncover key opportunities for improvement. The platform identifies individuals who may be struggling and provides coaching and assistance. By measuring the performance of both human agents and non-human technologies like chatbots and interactive voice response (IVR) systems, serviceMob offers a comprehensive view of a company’s customer service operations.

Moreover, serviceMob’s AI technology focuses on nuance, allowing companies to tailor their customer service operations to the specific needs of their audience. By sharing data with other business units like product, marketing, and sales, service operations can help prevent the need for service in the first place.

In conclusion, serviceMob provides companies with a powerful analytics platform that helps them improve their customer service operations. By leveraging the data and insights provided serviceMob, companies can become smarter at every level of their operation and ensure that every interaction with a customer is a positive one.

Definitions:

1. Customer service operations: The activities and processes a company implements to support and assist its customers.

2. Contact center: A central hub where customers can interact with a company’s customer service representatives through various channels such as phone calls, emails, and live chat.

3. Observability: The ability to measure and understand what is happening within a system or operation.

4. Chatbot: A computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, typically through a messaging interface.

5. Interactive voice response (IVR) system: A technology that allows callers to interact with a computerized system through voice or keypad inputs.

Source: serviceMob CEO Anuj Bhalla, servicemob.com