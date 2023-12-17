New Proposal Aims to Balance Wages for Tipped Workers in Michigan

A forthcoming debate in the Michigan Supreme Court is anticipated to have a profound impact on the earning potential of tipped employees and the fate of direct democracy initiatives throughout the state. Central to the case is the question of whether Michigan’s wage laws will see revisions and the implications of the Legislature’s contentious “adopt and amend” strategy.

A movement initiated One Fair Wage in 2018 sought to establish a minimum wage of $12 per hour for Michigan workers 2022, gradually increasing tipped wages to align with that standard 2024. The proposal garnered enough signatures to be placed on the 2018 general election ballot but was instead adopted the Legislature, circumventing a direct vote. However, following the election of Democrat Gretchen Whitmer as governor, the Republican-controlled Legislature amended the initiative, postponing the wage increases until 2030.

Under this amended legislation, signed into law former Governor Rick Snyder, the wage for non-tipped workers would rise approximately $0.25 annually, reaching $12.05 2030 if unemployment remains below 8.5%. Tipped workers would receive 38% of the current non-tipped value as their wage.

Presently, Michigan’s non-tipped minimum wage stands at $10.10, while tipped workers earn $3.93. This is subject to change based on the rulings of the state’s courts, which have previously vacillated on the validity of the “adopt and amend” strategy. In the summer of 2022, the Michigan Court of Claims deemed the maneuver unconstitutional, which would have implemented the wage changes in February this year. However, in January, the Court of Appeals ruled that the action was indeed permissible under the state constitution.

The state Supreme Court will now hear arguments on December 7, during which representatives from the restaurant industry will express their perspectives on the potential alterations. Engaging in the dialogue, Save MI Tips—an organization advocating for the current minimum wage law—convened a discussion in Lansing featuring servers and bartenders who shared personal anecdotes regarding their earnings.

Bailey McGlinchey, a server at Anna’s House in Okemos, emphasized that she has worked under the existing wage system for almost a decade. Asserting that there is a reason why it has endured, she contended that maintaining an equitable flat wage would be challenging for restaurants due to the fluctuating demands of the industry throughout the day.

Courtney Baylis, a bartender at Michigrain Distillery in Lansing, expressed concerns that the proposed changes would disproportionately impact small businesses, which typically possess fewer resources than larger chains to accommodate cost fluctuations. Baylis, who currently earns at least $20 per hour through tips, feared that customers may reduce their gratuities if they are aware of employees receiving higher wages. She predicted a decrease in diners due to the anticipated increases in restaurant and bar prices, while also anticipating a mass exodus of tipped workers from the industry.

Baylis added that the service sector often imposes significant mental and emotional strain. Without the incentive of higher wages, she believed individuals would find more favorable employment opportunities elsewhere.

According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, $16.27 per hour constitutes a living wage for a single individual without children, whereas a poverty wage amounts to $6.53. For a couple with one child, each parent must earn $13.02 per hour, with each additional child requiring an additional $7 per hour.