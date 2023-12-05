Debate Sparks Over Helpful Customers Stacking Plates in Restaurants

A recent TikTok video showing two servers stacking their own plates at the end of the meal has ignited a debate about restaurant etiquette. The video, posted Jorj Fuchs and her friend, who both work in food service, revealed that some servers find it annoying when customers try to assist with cleaning up their tables.

The comments on the video were divided, with some servers appreciating the effort while others found it unhelpful. One server mentioned that although the intention was appreciated, customers often end up making a bigger mess attempting to clean up. Another server got upset when customers stacked their plates because the bottom of the plates became dirty.

However, many servers acknowledged that they do appreciate it when customers stack their plates, especially during busy times. Some servers even suggested making one “trash plate” with all the leftover food, which would make it easier for them to clean up.

While there seemed to be a consensus that customers can help out stacking their plates, there were a few tips to keep in mind. It’s important not to stuff napkins into cups or sauce left on the plates, as it can be difficult for servers to retrieve them. Additionally, plates should not be stacked on top of silverware, as it can make the tower unsteady and potentially cause accidents.

The debate surrounding restaurant etiquette on TikTok has been ongoing, discussing topics such as confronting customers who don’t tip and how various generations behave in restaurants. Ultimately, it seems that while some servers appreciate the gestures, customers should be mindful of how they assist in order to truly make it helpful for the staff.

