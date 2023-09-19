One Person Seriously Injured in Highway Crash near Brantford

A serious collision between two vehicles has left one person with severe injuries west of Brantford. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 2, near Gobles Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Constable Conrad Vitalis shared details of the incident through a video posted on social media at 10:34 a.m.

Due to the crash, authorities have closed the section of Highway 2 between Gobles and Muir roads until further notice. The closure aims to facilitate the investigation and ensure the safety of both motorists and emergency responders at the scene.

The injured person has been airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The severity of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time. It is crucial for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to any detours or alternate routes specified the authorities to avoid further accidents along this stretch of the highway.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as information becomes available. In the meantime, it is advised for all road users to stay informed through official channels and comply with instructions provided the authorities.

Sources:

– Ontario Provincial Police Constable Conrad Vitalis