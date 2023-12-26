The Influence of Mental Health on Serena Williams’ Fitness Routine

Serena Williams, the renowned tennis player, has recently opened up about the impact of mental health on her fitness routine. While she frequently documents her workouts on social media, Williams revealed that her gym time is not only about physical exercise but also about preserving her mental well-being.

In a recent Instagram post, Williams shared that she spends a significant amount of time in the gym taking selfies. However, behind the pursuit of the perfect angle lies a deeper purpose. Williams explained that her gym selfies are a way for her to feel confident and “snatched.” By capturing herself in the best light, she gains a boost of self-assurance that aids her fitness journey.

But Williams’ commitment to fitness doesn’t end there. She also involves her family in her exercise routine. In a heartwarming video, she shared on Instagram, Williams showcased her daughter Olympia helping her sister Adira do baby sit-ups. This demonstrates the importance of physical fitness within their family and the value they place on leading an active lifestyle.

Despite her dedication to fitness, Williams has been vocal about her mental health struggles. She has candidly expressed that it is normal not to feel okay every day. Opening up about her postpartum emotions and the need for mental well-being, Williams has prioritized her own mental fitness.

Reflecting on her personal growth, Williams now places a high value on herself, especially mentally. She has implemented “shut-down moments” to establish boundaries and protect her own time. By acknowledging the significance of self-care, she has learned to prioritize her needs and switch off when necessary.

Serena Williams’ fitness routine is a testament to the interconnectedness of physical and mental well-being. Through her gym selfies, dedication to family fitness, and emphasis on mental health, she has undoubtedly become an inspiration for others striving to achieve balance in their own lives.