New Skincare Hacks: Unconventional Ingredients for a Fresh Glow

Summary: Celebrities have been sharing their unconventional skincare hacks, with some claiming that breast milk has been beneficial to their routine. While breast milk may have some moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, dermatologists suggest using dermatologist-approved products for effective and safe skincare.

Celebrities are known for their unique and sometimes strange beauty routines. From expensive creams to cutting-edge treatments, they always seem to be one step ahead when it comes to skincare. Recently, a trend has emerged where some celebrities are turning to an unexpected ingredient: breast milk.

Former professional tennis player Serena Williams recently shared in a TikTok video that she has been using her breast milk to soothe a bad sunburn. Williams explained that she tried a skincare product with retinol but ended up with a painful sunburn under her eye. Desperate for relief, she decided to try applying breast milk to her skin, as it had worked wonders for her child. While Williams hopes for positive results, dermatologists recommend caution.

Dr. Fred Weksberg, a cosmetic dermatologist, acknowledges that breast milk can help soothe irritated skin due to its moisturizing and mild anti-inflammatory properties. However, he emphasizes that dermatologists generally do not recommend using breast milk for skincare. Dr. Weksberg suggests that there are other more effective and reliable treatments available.

Williams is not the only celebrity who has turned to breast milk for skincare. Singer Halsey has also claimed that breast milk is a great skincare ingredient due to its antioxidants and healing properties. Despite these anecdotes, dermatologists maintain that dermatologist-approved products are the best and safest choices for skincare.

While it can be tempting to try out unconventional skincare hacks, it is essential to prioritize safety and consult professionals for expert advice. Dermatologist-approved products have been extensively tested and proven to provide effective results. So, before you raid your fridge for unconventional ingredients, remember to seek guidance from a dermatologist for a fresh and glowing complexion.