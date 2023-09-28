FamousSally and YB Continue to Reign on TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart

FamousSally and YB have made history as the first acts to lead the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for more than one week. Their hit song, “Wassup Gwayy,” has remained at No. 1 on the chart for two consecutive weeks. The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, based on creations, video views, and user engagement.

“Wassup Gwayy” debuted at No. 1 on the September 23 chart, and it has continued to dominate the rankings. According to Luminate, the song earned 495,000 official U.S. streams during the tracking week of September 15-21. It has successfully fended off competition from Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” which returns to its No. 2 peak after briefly falling to No. 3. Interestingly, “Paint the Town Red” also dropped to No. 2 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart after spending one week at No. 1.

One notable addition to the TikTok Billboard Top 50 is Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic song “September,” which enters the chart at No. 3. The song, originally released in 1979, experiences a surge in popularity each year around September 21, thanks to its mention of the date in the opening verse. TikTok users have embraced the track, incorporating it into their routines and videos. “September” saw a 31% increase in streams, reaching 5.5 million during the week of September 15-21.

Meanwhile, Odetari and 9lives’ “I Love You Hoe” continues its climb on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, currently sitting at No. 4. The song made its debut at No. 7 on the inaugural chart and rose to No. 5 in the following week. BashfortheWorld’s “Darkest Before Dawn” breaks into the top five for the first time, landing at No. 5. While “I Love You Hoe” has achieved further success on other Billboard charts, including a No. 3 position on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, “Darkest Before Dawn” has yet to make any additional rankings. However, it has experienced a surge in popularity with 704,000 streams during the week of September 15-21, representing a 75% increase.

For more insights and debuts on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, you can check out the full list, including new entries from Tate McRae, Dominic Fike, Kenya Grace, and more.

