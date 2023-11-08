New Strategies on Instagram: Seoul City Targets the Youth

The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s official Instagram account has recently become the most popular among the profiles of the top 10 global cities, surpassing 454,000 followers. This achievement is attributed to the city’s utilization of short-form content and Reels, which have been optimized for Instagram. These forms of content, consisting of video clips less than 60 seconds long, have allowed users to engage with informative and visually appealing content.

Throughout 2022, Seoul City has posted 94 Reels, doubling the number from the previous year. The total number of Reels views on the city’s official account has tripled compared to a year ago, reaching 11.27 million views. One of the most popular Reels featured the iconic N Seoul Tower adorned with purple lights ahead of the BTS 10th anniversary Festa in June. Another widely-viewed Reel showcased the Han River Drone Light Show event.

The city has been successful in using various filming techniques, including drones, to capture Seoul’s scenic landscapes. A video filmed using a drone, which showcases the night view of Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, has garnered significant attention. This demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting its unique sights through visual content.

In addition to promoting Seoul’s scenery, the city actively encourages citizen participation in environmental campaigns. For instance, a campaign that involved picking up trash along the banks of the Han River attracted a record participation of 7,000 people. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about waste issues and promote recycling. The increasing popularity of Han River Park following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has contributed to the campaign’s success.

Seoul’s official Instagram account serves as a content hub, providing citizens with the latest information and updates. Notably, the account shared various cultural events and recommended places to visit in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday. By targeting the youth demographic, the city aims to create a communication space where Instagram becomes the primary source of information about Seoul.

In conclusion, Seoul City’s official Instagram account has adopted innovative strategies to engage with the young generation. Through the use of short-form content, Reels, and stunning visuals, the city has successfully garnered a large following and established itself as a leading global city on Instagram.

