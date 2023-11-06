Seoul City’s Instagram Tops Global Cities, Fostering Connection Through Social Media

Seoul, the vibrant capital city of South Korea, has recently achieved a significant milestone on social media. With a whopping 454,000 followers, Seoul City’s official Instagram account has become the most-followed among 10 major global cities. The account’s stunning visuals and compelling content have captivated users from around the world, offering a unique window into the rich culture and dynamic atmosphere of Seoul.

While the popularity of Seoul Tower, a renowned tourist attraction, played a significant role in attracting followers, there’s more to this success story. Seoul’s Instagram feed stands out due to its innovative use of short-form videos, particularly the captivating “Reels.” These visually engaging clips present everything from breathtaking drone footage to highlights of the city’s vibrant cultural events and festivals.

Seoul’s Instagram journey began in June 2014, and its follower count has steadily grown ever since. Surpassing 100,000 followers in 2017 and reaching a remarkable 450,000 in September 2023, the city’s social media presence has truly made a mark. This achievement extends beyond just global cities, as Seoul’s official Instagram now boasts more followers than any other state-run Instagram account in South Korea, surpassing even ministries and local governments.

Building on this success, Seoul City aims to position its Instagram account as the go-to destination for weekend plans, cultural information, and updates about the city’s administration. By fostering enjoyment and emotional connections, Seoul seeks to provide a comprehensive experience for its followers. In the words of Seoul’s public relations planning bureau director, Choi Won-seok, “We will develop our platform to provide useful information about the city’s administration and enhance the experience.”

This accolade for Seoul comes as no surprise, given its overall influence and appeal. The Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies, which specializes in evaluating global cities, ranked Seoul seventh in the Global Power City Index (GPCI). This comprehensive assessment considers a range of factors, including economic strength, research and development capabilities, cultural interaction, and environmental aspects.

As Seoul continues to amass followers and cultivate an online presence that resonates with people worldwide, it is undeniable that the city’s Instagram success story is far from over. By harnessing the power of social media, Seoul City is forging connections, promoting its cultural heritage, and solidifying its position as a global destination. Join 454,000 others and embark on a virtual journey through the captivating lens of Seoul’s Instagram account.

