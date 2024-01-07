How to Keep Your Edited Instagram Messages a Secret

Summary: Instagram’s direct messaging feature allows users to edit sent messages, but it also adds an “Edited” tag to indicate changes. However, there is a way to edit messages without others knowing. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Instagram is known for its messaging platform where users can send direct messages (DMs) to their friends and followers. Like many other messaging apps, Instagram allows users to edit a sent message. However, it also adds a tag “Edited” to indicate that changes have been made.

But what if you want to keep your edited Instagram messages a secret? Surprisingly, there is a built-in feature that allows you to prevent others from knowing if a sent message has been edited after being sent.

Here’s how you can do it:

1. Navigate to the chat window in Instagram where you’ve sent a message that you want to edit.

2. Tap on the message and long-press to copy it.

3. Repeat the process and delete the copied message. Instagram doesn’t notify users if a message has been deleted.

4. Paste the message again in the chat box and make the desired changes.

5. Send the edited message.

By following these steps, there will be no notification indicating that the message has been edited or deleted and then sent again, unless the recipient has seen the original message before you deleted it.

However, it’s important to note that Instagram does have a time limit for deleting sent messages. If the time window for deletion has expired, this workaround won’t be effective.

So, next time you make a mistake in an Instagram message and want to edit it without others knowing, simply follow these steps. Keep in mind the time limitations, and you’ll be able to keep your edits a secret.