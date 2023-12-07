Investigation Launched into Leaked Law Enforcement Document

An investigation has been launched to determine how a sensitive law enforcement document was leaked on social media. The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has provided new details about the special investigation, which was ordered on November 22nd under the Police Act. To ensure independence, B.C.’s RCMP Major Crime Unit and Saskatchewan RCMP have been appointed the director of police services to lead the investigation.

The leak was discovered on November 14th when the Abbotsford Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, the province’s anti-gang agency, found the document on a social media site. The document was intended to be used in addressing the ongoing gang conflict in British Columbia. Const. Art Stele of the Abbotsford Police Department clarified that the individuals included in the document are not necessarily connected to the British Columbia Gang Conflict or involved in any illegal activities.

The privacy breach did not originate from within the police department. The Abbotsford Police Department, along with partner agencies, has already identified how the document became compromised. They were able to successfully remove the document from the online media site. The RCMP has initiated an investigation into the breach and has started assessing their information dissemination practices.

Const. Art Stele reassured the public that there is no indication of an increased risk to public safety due to the unauthorized release of information. Police have reached out to those who may have been impacted the release of the document. Further details about the investigation have not been disclosed as it is still ongoing.