New Article: Sensical Revolutionizes Kids’ Streaming with Thoughtful Content Curation

Sensical, the innovative kids streaming service developed Common Sense Networks, has recently made its debut on Prime Video Channels. Aimed at children aged 2-10+, the $4-a-month subscription service offers a comprehensive selection of programming, catering to a variety of interests and focused on providing a unique and curated viewing experience.

At the core of Sensical’s approach is the commitment to non-algorithmic content discovery. Unlike other streaming platforms that rely on automated recommendations, Sensical categorizes programming based on age group and organizes it according to specific criteria such as traditional learning, role models, and teamwork. This thoughtful curation ensures that children are presented with content that is not only entertaining but also educational and inspiring.

Sensical features a diverse range of short-form content from both established studios and digital-first creators. With custom playlists and popular titles like “Science Max” and “Operation Ouch,” the platform offers children an engaging and enriching viewing experience. Additionally, Sensical has partnered with Macademia’s Da Vinci, resulting in a collaboration that combines inspiration, education, and entertainment.

The introduction of the Sensical AVOD service in 2021 was met with great success, prompting the expansion into the burgeoning FAST market this year. Sensical Jr., Sensical Makers, and Sensical Gaming channels have been added to the platform, providing even more options for children to explore and enjoy.

Eric Berger, the CEO of Common Sense Networks, expressed his pride in offering a service that prioritizes age-appropriate content. He emphasized Sensical’s commitment to discovery, curiosity, and creativity, and the company’s dedication to providing a safe and ad-free environment for children and their families.

In conclusion, Sensical brings a fresh perspective to kids’ streaming revolutionizing content curation. By focusing on thoughtful organization and non-algorithmic discovery, the platform ensures children have access to engaging, educational, and inspiring content that aligns with their individual interests and developmental needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does Sensical curate its content?

Sensical curates its content based on age groups and specific criteria such as traditional learning, role models, and teamwork. This thoughtful approach ensures that children are presented with age-appropriate and engaging programming that combines both entertainment and educational value.

2. What sets Sensical apart from other streaming platforms?

Unlike other streaming platforms that rely on algorithms, Sensical places a strong emphasis on non-algorithmic content discovery. By curating content based on careful considerations, Sensical offers a unique and tailored viewing experience for children, prioritizing their development, curiosity, and creativity.

3. Does Sensical offer ad-free viewing?

Yes, Sensical provides an ad-free viewing experience for its subscribers. This ensures that children can enjoy their favorite content without interruptions or exposure to inappropriate advertisements.

4. What partnerships does Sensical have in place?

Sensical has formed a partnership with Macademia’s Da Vinci, combining their shared mission of providing inspirational and educational content to children. This collaboration enriches Sensical’s content library and further enhances the platform’s offerings for young viewers.