Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes a Break from Social Media to Focus on Next Project

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his unique approach to filmmaking in South India, has announced that he will be taking a break from all social media platforms and mobile communication. In a recent press note, he stated that he wants to shift his entire focus to his next project, “Thalaivar 171,” which features superstar Rajinikanth.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been praised for his contributions to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with films like “Kaithi,” “Vikram,” and “Leo.” However, there were criticisms of the second half of “Leo” being unnecessarily dragged. Kanagaraj acknowledged this and attributed it to the pressure caused the prior release date announcement.

In addition to expressing his gratitude for the love and support he has received for his maiden production, “Fight Club,” under his banner G Squad, Lokesh Kanagaraj also thanked his fans and audience for their continuous support since his debut. He advised everyone to stay positive and ignore negativity.

This unexpected announcement has left fans feeling disappointed, but they understand Kanagaraj’s need to concentrate on his upcoming project. In addition to “Thalaivar 171,” Lokesh Kanagaraj is also busy with other ventures in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, including “Kaithi 2,” “Rolex,” and “Vikram 2.”

While Lokesh Kanagaraj takes this break from social media, fans eagerly anticipate updates on his next project and await his return to the digital space.