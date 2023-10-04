Netflix’s “Senna” Biopic: All You Need to Know

Netflix is currently developing a biopic series about the life of Ayrton Senna, the iconic Formula 1 driver. Titled “Senna,” this Brazilian Netflix Original is set to be the platform’s most ambitious series in Latin America. The series will focus on Senna’s incredible career and personal life, bringing his story to audiences around the world.

The series is being produced Gullane, a prominent Brazilian production company. Directed Vicente Amorim, known for his work in films such as “Yakuza Princess” and “Good,” as well as Julia Rezende, the genius behind the Netflix series “Girls from Ipanema,” “Senna” promises to captivate audiences with its action and emotional depth.

The series will explore the personality and family relationships of Ayrton Senna da Silva, starting from his career debut when he moved to England. It will culminate in the tragic accident during the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, which resulted in Senna’s untimely death.

Ayrton Senna was a legendary Brazilian racing driver and one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history. He won the world championship three times while driving for McLaren and achieved a total of 41 Grand Prix victories. Senna’s career came to a tragic end on May 1, 1994, during the San Marino Grand Prix when he was involved in a fatal accident.

The cast of “Senna” includes Gabriel Leone, who will be portraying Ayrton Senna. Leone expressed his excitement and sense of responsibility in playing such an iconic figure. Charlie Hamblett will portray Martin Brundle, Senna’s teammate and competitor in Formula 3. Alice Wegmann will play Senna’s first wife, Liliane Vasconcellos Souza, and Camila Márdila will portray Senna’s sister, Viviane Senna.

Joining the cast is Kaya Scodelario, whose role has yet to be revealed. Scodelario is known for her role in Netflix’s “Spinning Out” and will also star in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming TV adaptation of “The Gentlemen.” Other cast members include Tom McKay and Joe Hurst.

“Senna” is set to be a thrilling and emotional series that pays tribute to the incredible career and life of Ayrton Senna. With its global reach on Netflix, it will introduce new audiences to the legacy of this beloved sports icon and thrill existing fans.

Sources:

– Article Title: Gabriel Leone – Ayrton Senna

– Publication: Netflix/Getty Images

– URL: N/A