Queensland Seniors Month Celebrates Social Connections

Queensland Seniors Month, which begins on October 1st, aims to celebrate the theme of social connections for older Queenslanders. The Council on the Ageing (COTA) Queensland is hosting the month-long event, funded the Palaszczuk Government, to promote inclusivity and challenge stereotypes about aging.

A total of 81 community organizations have received grants of up to $2,000 to host a variety of events and activities throughout the month. The goal is to provide opportunities for people of all generations to connect and engage with one another.

The festivities kick off on October 1st, which is also the United Nations International Day of Older Persons. The month-long celebration includes Grandparents Day on October 29th.

The highlight of Seniors Month is the South East Queensland Seniors Forum, taking place on October 5th. This event, in partnership with the Queensland Government and COTA Queensland, will address the concerns and issues that older people face in Queensland. Renowned demographer Bernard Salt AM will also provide an exclusive update on the demographic changes affecting seniors in the region.

In 2021, the Census revealed that nearly 20% of Queenslanders are aged over 65, making Seniors Month an important time for people of all ages to be aware of the challenges and opportunities older Queenslanders bring.

Last year’s Seniors Month celebration set a record with 1,581 events registered, engaging an estimated 146,171 people. The goal this year is to build upon that success and create even more opportunities for older Queenslanders to participate in activities beyond Seniors Month.

Minister Craig Crawford expressed his enthusiasm for Seniors Month, emphasizing the importance of celebrating and connecting with older Queenslanders. He noted that the grants provided to community organizations will challenge ageist attitudes and promote ongoing participation among seniors.

Darren Young, CEO of COTA Queensland, emphasized the significance of social connections as we age. He highlighted that supportive communities that foster connections are vital to the health and well-being of older individuals.

To find events and activities happening during Queensland Seniors Month, visit the official website at www.qldseniorsmonth.org.au.

Sources:

– Minister for Child Safety and Minister for Seniors and Disability Services, The Honourable Craig Crawford

– Darren Young, CEO, Council on the Ageing (COTA) Queensland