Battling Prejudice: A Personal Perspective

In this poignant personal reflection, the author shares their experience as a Jewish child growing up in the 1950s in Norfolk, Virginia. Being part of a small Jewish minority in their suburban town, the author recalls the moment when a classmate, upon learning of their Jewish identity, remarked, “Girl Jews are not as bad as boy Jews.” This encounter served as a watershed moment, highlighting how exclusionary prejudice can be.

Returning to school after being absent for Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday, the author suddenly became a target of antisemitism. Although they did not fully understand the implications at the time, the derogatory words used against Jewish people made the author feel the need to defend themselves. The classmate’s remark, “not that bad,” revealed the underlying message of exclusion and unworthiness towards Jewish individuals.

This experience shaped the author’s perception of prejudice and exclusion from a young age. They realized how prejudice seeks to diminish its targets, planting seeds of doubt and creating a sense of inadequacy. The author shares how they desperately desired inclusion and, for a fleeting moment, were even grateful for mere tolerance.

Another incident involving a developmentally disabled boy further exposed the author to the other side of prejudice. They recall feeling fear of this boy simply because he was different. Reflecting on this experience in the present, the author acknowledges their role as a perpetrator of prejudice, driven ignorance and fear.

These personal anecdotes serve as a reminder of the damaging impact of prejudice and exclusion. The author emphasizes that age and perspective have allowed them to grow and reflect upon these experiences, urging readers to challenge their own biases and embrace diversity.

