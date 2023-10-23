Understanding Medicare and the Benefits of Medicare Advantage

Medicare is a health insurance program provided the government for individuals aged 65 and older, as well as those with certain disabilities. It consists of four parts: Part A, which covers hospital stays and home care; Part B, which covers doctor visits and medical equipment; Part C, which is Medicare Advantage offered private insurers; and Part D, which helps with prescription drug costs. However, it’s important to note that Medicare provides partial coverage.

If you are considering joint replacement surgery, hospitalization, or have a chronic condition requiring daily medication, it may be worth looking into Medicare Advantage as a way to supplement your coverage. Medicare Advantage is a public-private partnership that offers extended benefits, reduced costs, and improved care. It combines Parts A, B, and often Part D into a single plan offered private insurers.

Medicare Advantage plans have become increasingly popular, with enrollment more than doubling between 2011 and 2021. These plans offer various benefits, such as no monthly premium (aside from Part B), maximum out-of-pocket expenses under $1,000, Part D prescription drug coverage, and $0 copays for primary care and specialist visits. Some plans even provide discounts on inpatient stays, outpatient procedures, and additional benefits like dental, hearing, vision, transportation, gym memberships, and quarterly over-the-counter benefits.

As healthcare can be complex, MemorialCare, a healthcare provider, aims to help individuals navigate Medicare and find the best plan at the lowest cost. Their Medicare education specialists can assist with enrollment and educate individuals on which combination of plans would best suit their needs.

In summary, Medicare is a valuable healthcare program, but it only provides partial coverage. Medicare Advantage plans offer additional benefits and reduced costs, making them worth considering for those in need of extended coverage. MemorialCare’s Medicare education specialists are available to provide guidance and enrollment assistance.

