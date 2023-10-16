Access to Specialists a Long-Standing Challenge for Medi-Cal Patients

Access to specialists has been a significant challenge for Medi-Cal patients, particularly those in rural areas or regions with staff shortages. The Inland Empire, for example, has the second-lowest supply of specialists in California. Despite state regulations that require plans to get patients in to see specialists within 15 business days, the reality often falls short of this standard.

Teresa Johnson, a Medi-Cal patient, experienced firsthand the difficulties of accessing specialists. After a bout of COVID-19, she underwent a CT scan and had an allergic reaction to an iodine injection. This led to weeks of hospitalization and extreme pain. Johnson, who is also diabetic, developed neuropathy possibly due to the allergic reaction. Her primary care doctor referred her to an endocrinologist, but getting an appointment was a long and frustrating process.

Johnson faced lengthy wait times and multiple referrals before finally securing a phone appointment with an endocrinologist in mid-September. The delays in accessing care have drastically impacted her quality of life, and she has had to rely on her daughter and granddaughter as full-time caregivers.

One of the primary reasons for the difficulty in accessing specialists for Medi-Cal patients is the low reimbursement rates, making it challenging to find specialists willing to contract for Medi-Cal patients. The nationwide physician shortage, particularly in rural areas, has further exacerbated the problem. Furthermore, the expanding enrollment in Medi-Cal has put additional strain on the system.

In Johnson’s case, her legal representative filed an appeal arguing for urgent care, as it was clear that the delay in receiving treatment was detrimental to her health. However, the appeal was denied the insurer’s medical director who deemed her case not urgent.

Medi-Cal plans make efforts to meet the 15-day requirement, but the available physicians, especially in certain specialties like endocrinology and pain management, are limited. The plan’s enrollment has also significantly increased in recent years, putting additional pressure on the system.

In conclusion, access to specialists remains a long-standing challenge for Medi-Cal patients. The low reimbursement rates, physician shortages, and increasing enrollment in Medi-Cal contribute to this problem. Patients like Teresa Johnson continue to suffer as they wait for timely access to the care they desperately need.

Sources:

– KFF Health News (publisher of California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation)