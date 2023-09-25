Australian Public Servant Under Investigation for Alleged Political Manipulation

A senior Australian public servant, Michael Pezzullo, has temporarily stepped aside as allegations surface of him engaging in political manipulation in order to further his own career. Pezzullo has been the secretary of the Department of Home Affairs since 2017, overseeing important national security agencies such as the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and the Australian Federal Police.

An investigation was launched after messages allegedly exchanged between Pezzullo and businessman Scott Briggs were revealed. These messages, spanning a five-year period from 2017 to 2022, were published news outlets and indicated a preference for right-wing factions of the conservative Liberal Party and criticism of former Attorney-General George Brandis.

The messages were sent using encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. Notably, a message attributed to Pezzullo during a leadership contest suggested that right-wing ministers Angus Taylor or Alan Tudge should replace Peter Dutton as the home affairs minister. The message also mentioned the contentious Operation Sovereign Borders, which involved turning back asylum seekers’ boats at sea.

In response to the allegations, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil referred the matter to the Australian Public Service Commission for investigation. Pezzullo’s position requires political neutrality and independence.

The investigation will be overseen Lynelle Briggs, a former Australian Public Service Commissioner. Pezzullo has agreed to stand aside during the investigation, as directed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The authenticity of the messages has been confirmed businessman Scott Briggs. Pezzullo has not commented on the allegations.

Experts in governance and public integrity have raised concerns about the breach of accountability and good conduct that these alleged actions represent. Trust in the public service is considered essential for a functioning democracy, and any political manipulation senior public servants is seen as a breach of that trust.

The outcome of the investigation will determine the future of Pezzullo’s role and whether he will continue to receive his pay during the probe. The allegations pre-date the current administration, and the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, has expressed his confidence in Pezzullo’s professionalism.

The Green Party has called for Pezzullo’s firing if he does not resign, citing the need to uphold the boundaries between politics and public service.

Sources:

– https://apnews.com/article/australia-scott-morrison-government-clare-oneil-0e8df354229a38f75a7a086bdf5d7488