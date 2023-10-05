Senegal Refuses to Lift Ban on TikTok, Demands Agreement for Account Removal

Summary: Senegalese authorities have announced that they will not lift the ban on social media app TikTok unless the company signs an agreement allowing for the removal of accounts. The ban was put in place in August after the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, with authorities claiming that the platform was being used to spread “hateful and subversive messages” that threatened the country’s stability. The government is currently in discussions with TikTok and has requested better regulation of the platform, information about its algorithm, data protection, and fair remuneration for content creators.

Senegalese authorities have declared that they will maintain the restriction on TikTok until a comprehensive written agreement is reached. The ban was initiated following the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, with authorities claiming that TikTok was being used to disseminate messages that were detrimental to the stability of the country.

The power struggle between Sonko and President Macky Sall resulted in violent protests in June, which damaged Senegal’s reputation as the most stable democracy in West Africa. In an effort to address these concerns, the government has entered into discussions with TikTok to establish better regulation of the platform and gain insights into its algorithm and data protection measures.

Additionally, the government has requested fair remuneration for content creators to enable young people to make a living through social media. By demanding the removal of accounts and seeking more control over the platform, Senegal aims to prevent the misuse of TikTok for spreading harmful content and to protect the stability of the country.

Sources:

– Reuters