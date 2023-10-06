Senegal Upholds Ban on TikTok, Seeks Mechanism for Account Removal

Senegalese authorities have recently announced that the ban on popular social media platform TikTok will remain in place until the company signs an agreement to establish a mechanism for the removal of accounts. This decision was announced Communication Minister Moussa Bocar Thiam during a press conference, where he mentioned the ongoing discussions with TikTok regarding the ban.

The initial ban on TikTok was implemented in August following the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. The government cited the app’s role in distributing “hateful and subversive messages” that posed a threat to the stability of the nation. This ban added to a power struggle between Sonko and President Macky Sall, which had already resulted in violent protests in June, causing concerns about Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa.

During negotiations with TikTok, the Senegalese government focused on several key areas. They sought to establish enhanced regulation on the platform, inquiring about algorithm functionality and data protection measures. Additionally, the government pushed for fair compensation for content creators, providing opportunities for young individuals to sustain a livelihood through social media.

The ban on TikTok in Senegal highlights the government’s concerns about the potential misuse of social media platforms and the need for effective mechanisms to deal with harmful content. By demanding an agreement for a mechanism to remove accounts, the authorities aim to ensure that the platform aligns with national interests and contributes positively to the country’s stability and development.

