How to Enhance the Privacy of Your Gmail Emails

If you use Gmail for your work needs, especially when dealing with sensitive information, attachments, and messages, it is advisable to use the encrypted version of Gmail. There are two options available to make your Gmail content more private.

The first option is to enable confidential mode, which prevents emails from being modified in any way. This feature is designed for personal Gmail accounts that are free. To enable confidential mode:

Open a web browser and go to Gmail. Click on ‘Compose’ in the left panel. At the bottom of the message draft, click the lock icon to turn on confidential mode. You can set an expiration date and a passcode for the email. Choosing ‘No SMS passcode’ allows recipients on Gmail to receive the message without using a password. If the recipient is not on Gmail, a passcode will be sent. Alternatively, selecting the SMS passcode option requires users to enter the recipient’s phone number to open the email. After selecting the passcode preference, press Save. Finally, click Send to send the email.

If you accidentally send the email to the wrong recipient, you can simply navigate to the sent folder on Gmail and click on “Remove Access.”

This process also works on the Gmail app on iOS and Android.

If you have a paid Google Workspace account, you can use Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) to send encrypted emails. Here’s how to enable S/MIME encryption for sending and receiving emails:

Log into your Gmail account. Go to the Google Admin console. Open Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > User settings. Select the domain name of the Google Workspace account you want to turn on S/MIME for. Click “Enable S/MIME encryption for sending and receiving emails.”

Now, when sending an encrypted message, you will see a lock icon to indicate that the message is encrypted. A red highlighter means that the message is not encrypted.

Gmail’s confidential mode and S/MIME encryption are useful features that can enhance the privacy and security of your emails. Consider using these options to protect your sensitive information.

Sources:

– Unsplash

– Android Police