Chick-fil-A Employee Injured in Drive-Thru Accident

A Chick-fil-A employee in Dublin, Georgia was injured on Monday night as they were hit a car while working in the drive-thru, according to David Roberts, the owner-operator of the Dublin Chick-fil-A location. The incident led to the early closure of the restaurant.

While the extent of the employee’s injuries is unclear, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A stated that the team member was responsive and is expected to recover. The specific details of the accident have not been disclosed, as law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant requested prayers for the injured team member and expressed hope for a quick recovery. They also stated that any further comments regarding the incident would need to come from Chick-fil-A corporate.

Despite the accident, the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2002 Veterans Blvd in Dublin will resume its regular hours of operation on Tuesday.

