Improved Access to Local Media on Streaming Platforms Urged U.S. Senators

A group of 20 Democratic and independent U.S. senators, led Senator Ben Ray Luján, has called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enhance access to local media on streaming platforms. Currently, traditional cable and satellite networks have direct partnerships with local television stations, enabling them to broadcast local news, sports, and other programming. However, web-based streaming services are not required to establish these partnerships.

The cable and satellite networks that work with local television stations are known as virtual multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). These MVPDs are subject to regulatory requirements, such as retransmission consent and direct negotiation with local television stations. In 2014, the FCC began considering updates to its definition of MVPDs to include streaming services.

Since then, there has been a surge in the number of streaming platforms, making it crucial for the FCC to adapt to these changes. Additionally, the senators believe that the shift from broadcast, cable, and satellite to streaming has significant implications for existing laws, regulations, and agreements that support public safety and access to local news.

Therefore, the senators have urged the FCC to examine the video marketplace and ensure the viability of local broadcast stations while promoting localism. They emphasize the need for the Commission to consider how it can update its regulations to reflect the evolving media landscape and address the challenges faced local broadcasters.

In conclusion, Senator Ben Ray Luján and a group of senators have requested the FCC to improve access to local media on streaming platforms. The senators highlight the impact of streaming on existing laws and regulations and stress the importance of preserving local broadcast stations and supporting local access to news.

Definitions:

– Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs): Cable and satellite networks that transmit multiple channels of programming.

– Retransmission Consent: The permission required cable and satellite networks to broadcast content from local television stations.

