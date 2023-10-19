Democratic Senators Call for Extending Broadcast and Cable Regulations to Streaming Platforms

Democratic senators have written a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), urging the agency to consider extending broadcast and cable regulations to streaming outlets. The senators are concerned about the future of the media market and ensuring that local stations can continue to have distribution on these new platforms.

The letter comes as there have been recent standoffs over the carriage of broadcast and cable stations, resulting in blackouts of certain channels. This has raised concerns about the future of traditional linear TV in an increasingly digital landscape.

Currently, traditional media is subject to regulations outlined in the 1992 Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act. Cable providers are required to negotiate directly with local TV stations for the retransmission of their programming. This has created a lucrative revenue stream for broadcasters. However, streaming platforms like Hulu and YouTube TV, known as “virtual MVPDs,” are not subject to the same regulations.

The FCC initiated a proceeding in 2014 to examine the extension of regulations to streaming platforms but has not made progress since then. The senators are calling on the FCC to restart this proceeding due to the significant shift in the marketplace. Internet-based streaming services now hold a sizable portion of the video programming distribution market, and this trend is expected to continue growing.

The senators argue that as the expert agency, the FCC should be developing recommendations to ensure that the current regulatory system is not undermined the rapid expansion of new technologies. They highlight the importance of preserving a thriving locally focused broadcast system that has been admired globally.

The National Association of Broadcasters supports the senators’ call to restart the proceeding. They emphasize that viewers still expect and deserve access to their local TV news stations regardless of the platform.

At the time of writing, the FCC has not provided a comment on the matter.

