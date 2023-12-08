Ohio Senate Proposes Changes to Marijuana Law

Summary: The Ohio Senate has introduced various amendments to the recently approved marijuana law as part of the consideration of a liquor control bill. These changes, proposed Ohio Sen. Rob McColley, include a ban on growing marijuana at home, increased taxes allocated to various state funds and training programs, limitations on the potency and possession of marijuana, and restrictions on public smoking. Additionally, the proposal aims to decrease the number of dispensaries from 350 to 230. Advocates argue that these amendments make the law less dangerous and self-serving to the industry. However, opponents believe that the changes undermine the intent of voters and contribute to the illicit market. The proposed tax increases would generate significant revenue for the state, with portions allocated to general funding, law enforcement training, substance abuse treatment, and safe driver training.

Ohio’s Senate committee has put forth several revisions to the state’s recently approved marijuana law. These changes, presented alongside a liquor control bill, introduce significant alterations to the original legislation. The committee’s proposal, outlined Ohio Senator Rob McColley, includes a prohibition on home cultivation of marijuana plants, despite voters approving the cultivation of up to six plants per household. The revisions also involve raising taxes on marijuana sales and redirecting the revenue to different government programs and training. Specifically, the amendments would increase the marijuana excise tax from 10% to 15%, generating an estimated $262 million annually. Additionally, a 15% tax would be imposed on cultivators, generating $149.7 million annually. The changes also involve applying the state sales tax to marijuana sales, resulting in an additional $100.4 million in annual revenue. The revenue distribution would allocate 45% to the state’s general revenue fund, 30% to law enforcement training, 15% to marijuana substance abuse treatment, and prevention programs, and 10% to safe driver training. The committee’s proposal further limits the potency and possession of marijuana, banning public smoking and restricting it to private residences. Landlords would be given the authority to prohibit smoking on their properties. Employers would retain the right to enforce drug-free workplace policies and terminate employees who violate them using marijuana. Furthermore, the total number of dispensaries would be reduced from 350 to 230, as permitted in the original law. While supporters argue that these amendments mitigate risks to the public and industry, opponents claim that they deviate from the will of the voters and perpetuate the underground market. The proposed tax increases are anticipated to generate substantial revenue for the state, benefiting various sectors such as law enforcement training, substance abuse treatment, and safe driver education.