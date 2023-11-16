Senators Demand Disclosure of Research on Social Media Harm to Children

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has sent a letter to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling for the release of documents related to the company’s research on the harm caused to children its social media platforms. The senators are seeking information about Meta’s awareness of the negative impacts on young people and the measures it has taken to address these concerns.

This demand comes in the wake of a whistleblower’s release of internal documents in 2021, which revealed that Meta knew its photo-sharing app, Instagram, was addictive and exacerbated body image issues in some teenage girls. The newly unsealed disclosures further suggest that Meta executives were fully aware of the harm associated with their products and intentionally concealed this information from Congress and the public.

While Meta has yet to respond to the senators’ request for comment, this recent move the lawmakers follows a hearing with a new whistleblower and a complaint filed the Massachusetts Attorney General. The senators believe that these events, coupled with the disclosed documents, support former executive Arturo Béjar’s testimony to a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee.

The concerns surrounding the impact of social media on youth mental health have prompted legal action from dozens of U.S. states. Meta and its Instagram unit are facing lawsuits that accuse them of fueling a crisis creating addictive social media platforms.

With growing scrutiny from both lawmakers and legal authorities, Meta is facing mounting pressure to take responsibility and address the harmful effects of its platforms on children. The senators’ demand for disclosure aims to shed light on the company’s knowledge and actions in order to protect vulnerable young users.

**FAQs**

1. What documents are the senators demanding from Meta?

The senators are requesting documents related to Meta’s research on the harm caused to children its social media platforms, particularly Instagram.

2. What did the released documents reveal?

The released documents showed that Meta was aware of the addictive nature of Instagram and its negative impact on body image issues faced some teenage girls.

3. What legal action is Meta facing?

Meta and its Instagram unit are being sued dozens of U.S. states, who accuse them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis through the addictive nature of their social media platforms.

4. How has Meta responded to the senators’ demand for disclosure?

Meta has not yet responded to the senators’ request for comment regarding the disclosure of the requested documents.