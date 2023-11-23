Senator Bernadette Clement Faces Threats After Tweet Former Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Senator Bernadette Clement recently found herself in a harrowing situation after a tweet former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer put her safety at risk. In the tweet, Scheer shared a wanted poster-style image featuring Clement’s picture and office phone number, encouraging people to contact her office. The tweet accused Clement of shutting down debate on a Conservative-backed bill aimed at supporting farmers with a carbon tax carve-out.

Following the tweet, Clement received a deluge of furious calls to her office, as well as racist abuse online. But the most alarming incident occurred when an unknown man made a threatening phone call claiming he intended to visit her home. Parliamentary security is currently investigating the incident.

The situation garnered significant attention in the Senate, with senators from various groups voicing their support for Clement and denouncing the conduct of the Conservatives. Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain, facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, raised concerns about attempts at intimidation and bullying some Conservative senators. She referred to Scheer’s tweet as resembling an old-time “wanted” poster and highlighted the high volume of threatening messages received independent senators.

Clement, who is Black and sits as an independent senator, reported the vitriolic online comments, including racist and misogynistic remarks, to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The platform is currently investigating the matter. Additionally, Clement contacted her local police in Cornwall, Ontario, who responded promptly to the threat against her safety. The Parliamentary Protective Services are also involved in the ongoing investigation.

This incident unfolded after Clement called for an adjournment of debate on a bill supported the Conservatives—aimed at removing the federal carbon tax on propane and natural gas used in farming—for the purpose of allowing other senators to voice their opinions. However, the Conservatives accused her of attempting to hinder the bill’s progress.

It is crucial to address the increasing hostility in political discourse to ensure the safety and wellbeing of elected officials. Acts of intimidation and online abuse have no place in a democratic society, and efforts should be made to foster respectful and constructive conversations.