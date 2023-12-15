US Senator Demands Answers from Mark Zuckerberg Over Alleged Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken action issuing a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, demanding clarification regarding allegations of the suppression of pro-Palestine content on Meta platforms. Warren’s letter refers to a statement signed over 90 human rights and civil rights organizations, highlighting concerns about Meta’s censorship, removal, and mistranslation of Palestine-related content since the escalation of the conflict in Israel in October. The senator emphasizes the importance of social media platforms not censoring truthful and legitimate content, particularly during times of crises when people rely on online communities for information.

Numerous Instagram users have raised complaints that posts related to Palestine were limited or removed without clear explanation, and some accounts have even been suspended entirely. Meta has previously attributed such incidents to glitches in their systems, but an independent analysis commissioned the company in 2021 revealed that it had violated Palestinian human rights censoring content related to previous Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In her letter to Zuckerberg, Warren also mentions a report from the Wall Street Journal, which disclosed that Meta had implemented a “temporary risk response measure” that flagged posts about Palestine at a higher rate. Normally, the company’s system hides or suppresses content when it is 80% certain it is inflammatory. However, during the weeks after the October attacks, the threshold was lowered to 25%.

The alleged removals and suppressions of pro-Palestine content have not ceased, as evidenced the suspension of the Instagram account for Columbia University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine without explanation on December 12th. Furthermore, on December 13th, Instagram introduced a new fact-checking tool that many believed disproportionately filtered out information about Palestine.

Warren’s letter also highlights another troubling incident where Instagram mistakenly added the label “terrorist” to profiles of Palestinian users. She poses a series of questions to Zuckerberg, seeking detailed information about Meta’s content moderation practices, changes made in response to previous inquiries, and the numbers of posts removed from the platform.

The senator emphasizes the necessity of transparency and anti-discrimination protections for social media users. Warren has given Meta a deadline of January 5th, 2024 to respond to her inquiries, making it clear that people deserve to know when and why their accounts and posts are restricted, especially on major platforms where crucial information sharing occurs.