Senator David Van Accused of Misusing Taxpayer Funds

An exclusive investigation A Current Affair and The Age has revealed troubling allegations against Senator David Van. The embattled senator, who was recently ousted from the Liberal party room due to accusations of sexual harassment, is now facing claims of misusing taxpayer-funded resources for personal pleasure and private business matters.

Leaked messages and emails obtained the investigation paint a picture of a politician who allegedly used his parliamentary email address and official letterhead to discuss private business affairs related to his former public relations firm. Sources have reported that the office of then-prime minister Scott Morrison was made aware of the correspondence, including messages sent from Van’s official Instagram account to women.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered interactions between Van and various women on Instagram, where he allegedly requested promotional support for his account, referring to himself as “senator six-pack.” These exchanges included the use of heart and flame emojis, implying a level of personal closeness.

In addition to these allegations, it was discovered that Van reportedly used his Senate email account to engage in discussions regarding private dining options. He asked his parliamentary executive assistant to research restaurants with private rooms, later forwarding the options to another individual. Barrister Geoffrey Watson SC commented on the matter, suggesting that Van should have a better understanding of how to responsibly use his parliamentary power.

The seriousness of these allegations is compounded the fact that Van also purportedly used his parliamentary resources to send a legal threat to removalists he hired when moving out of his PR firm’s office. The removalists claimed that Van owed them more than $9000, prompting him to issue a letter on his official letterhead. This action raises concerns about the appropriate use of public resources and the authority bestowed upon a senator.

While a code of conduct for parliamentarians has been endorsed, these allegations highlight the need for more comprehensive guidelines and oversight to prevent the misuse of taxpayer funds. The ongoing parliamentary probe into Van’s behavior, initiated after the allegations of sexual harassment, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

