Democratic Senators Call for FCC to Revisit Regulation of Video-Streaming Services

A group of 20 Democratic Senators, led Senator Ben Ray Luján, is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reopen the discussion on its 2014 proposed rulemaking regarding the regulation of certain video-streaming services. The senators argue that with the shift from traditional broadcast, cable, and satellite to streaming platforms, it is crucial to review existing laws and regulations to ensure access to local broadcast content.

Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, have advised the FCC against revisiting the issue, believing that traditional cable operator regulations should not be applied to online streaming services that offer similar channel lineups.

The senators’ main concern is to guarantee that unique local broadcast content can be accessed over streaming platforms. They refer to must-carry/retransmission consent rules that require multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) to negotiate for carriage or carry the signals of broadcasters who elect must-carry, or seek payment if broadcasters request it. They argue that the rise of streaming technologies should not undermine the existing broadcast system, which is essential for public safety and access to local news.

In order to address these concerns, the senators are requesting that the FCC refresh the record from the 2014 proceeding and seek new public comments to gather updated information on the video marketplace. This effort has received support from broadcasters, who appreciate the senators’ call for the examination of the impact of streaming on viewer access to local broadcast stations.

Sources:

– Source Article