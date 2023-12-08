US Senate Confirms Military Nominations After Senator Lifts Holds

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed over 400 military nominees after Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama announced that he would drop the bulk of his holds, bringing an end to a monthslong campaign. Tuberville had previously placed a hold on all military promotions at three-star rank and below, amounting to over 425 promotions. However, he stated that he still had a hold on 11 four-star generals. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the confirmation of these nominees, highlighting the relief that this would bring to members of the military and their families. He also emphasized the risks posed Tuberville’s hold, calling it a “pointless and gravely damaging ordeal.”

President Joe Biden also expressed his support for the confirmations, stating that they were long overdue and should never have been delayed in the first place. He criticized Tuberville and the Republicans who supported him for needlessly hurting servicemembers, military families, and the national security of the country. Tuberville’s holds were motivated his opposition to the Defense Department’s policy that allows service members to be reimbursed for travel costs related to getting abortions.

Schumer pledged to work towards confirming the rest of the nominees whom Tuberville was still blocking. It remains unclear whether these nominations will be processed individually or as a group. Tuberville had previously indicated that he would drop some of his holds, but did not specify the number. He emphasized the need to promote deserving individuals but did not base his decisions on the rankings of the nominees.

Tuberville faced criticism from members of his own party, including Republican senators who made repeated attempts to confirm the military nominees but were consistently blocked him. The top military leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, had warned about the consequences of Tuberville’s holds, highlighting the potential loss of talent. While Schumer had considered bringing a Democratic resolution topass Tuberville’s holds, it was uncertain whether there would be enough votes to pass it. Ultimately, it was the pressure from both parties that led Tuberville to lift most of his holds, enabling the successful confirmation of the military nominations.