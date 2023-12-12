Senate Confirms Military Nominations, Ending Tommy Tuberville’s Holds

The Senate has successfully confirmed over 400 military nominees, effectively ending Senator Tommy Tuberville’s months-long campaign of placing holds on promotions. Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, previously announced that he was lifting his hold on all military promotions at the three-star rank and below, which amounted to more than 425 promotions. This move allowed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to confirm all the nominees unanimously, providing a sigh of relief for members of the military and their families.

Schumer, taking to the Senate floor, criticized Tuberville’s actions, stating that they risked national security and put military families through a “pointless and gravely damaging ordeal.” He further warned other senators against attempting a similar tactic in the future, emphasizing that the senior senator from Alabama had accomplished nothing substantial during his ten months of delay.

President Joe Biden also criticized Tuberville and the Republicans who supported him, claiming that their actions needlessly harmed servicemembers, military families, and threatened national security. Tuberville had been withholding military nominations in protest of the Defense Department’s policy on reimbursing service members for travel costs related to getting abortions, a policy that remains in place.

Moving forward, Schumer stated that the Senate would work to confirm the rest of the nominees Tuberville is blocking. However, it remains unclear whether these nominations will be processed individually or as a group. Tuberville had previously expressed his intention to drop some of his holds in response to mounting pressure from both parties.

Senator Tuberville’s actions drew criticism from within his own party, with several Republican senators attempting to confirm the nominations on multiple occasions, only to be blocked Tuberville. GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley had also denounced Tuberville’s efforts, citing its detrimental effect on service members and military readiness.

The confirmation of these military nominations brings an end to Tuberville’s prolonged holds and allows the Senate to focus on other pressing matters.