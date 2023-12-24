Thom Tillis Supports Bill Graham for NC Governor’s Race, Citing Experience and Capabilities

In a surprising move, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has announced his endorsement of attorney Bill Graham in the North Carolina gubernatorial race. This decision comes as frontrunner Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, known for his outspoken views on controversial topics, continues to lead the GOP primary race. Tillis has chosen to support Graham, citing his extensive resume and capabilities compared to Robinson’s lack of legislative and business experience.

Tillis expressed his concerns about Robinson’s suitability for the role, stating, “Mark Robinson’s a good enough guy, but he has virtually no legislative experience, very little business experience.” As an important state, Tillis believes North Carolina needs candidates with the necessary experience to continue its track record since the Republican party gained control.

Graham, a partner at Wallace & Graham law firm and former prosecutor, previously ran for governor in 2008 and has invested $5 million of his own money into his campaign. Tillis expressed his intent to assist Graham in securing the nomination, emphasizing that personality and personal relations did not factor into his decision.

The endorsement from Tillis could potentially impact the race, although recent polling data places Graham at a considerable disadvantage. Robinson currently leads 26 points, with 34% of registered Republican primary voters in his favor. Graham follows at 8%, while Dale Folwell and Andy Wells have 7% and 3%, respectively. Almost half of the voters, 49%, remain undecided.

Robinson himself responded to Tillis’s endorsement on social media, expressing his belief that establishment Republicans were attempting to undermine his candidacy. He asserted that his polling numbers demonstrated he was the only Republican candidate capable of beating his Democratic opponent, Josh Stein.

In addition to the Republican candidates, Attorney General Josh Stein faces Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan on the Democratic side. Two Libertarian candidates, Shannon Bray and Mike Ross, have also entered the race. As the campaign continues, it remains to be seen how Tillis’s endorsement will influence the outcome and whether Robinson can maintain his lead in the primary race.