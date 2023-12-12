Title: Corporations Urged to Boycott TikTok Over Ties to Chinese Communist Party

Summary: Sen. Marco Rubio has sent letters to 18 corporations urging them to maintain consistency in their social media standards boycotting TikTok due to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rubio argues that if these companies are concerned about their brand reputation, they should immediately sever ties with the Chinese-owned app, which has been accused of facilitating the spread of hateful and antisemitic content. The senator highlights the jurisdiction and influence of the CCP over TikTok, making it a potential liability for these corporations. This call for a TikTok boycott aligns with the growing concerns expressed GOP lawmakers and various organizations about the app’s ties to the Chinese government and potential security breaches.

In his letters, Rubio references a campaign launched the left-wing nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters, which aimed to pressure companies to boycott another social media platform (referred to as “X” in the article) due to its association with antisemitic content. Rubio questions the double standard of these companies maintaining an active presence on TikTok while claiming concern about their image on social media. He argues that TikTok poses a greater risk to these companies, as China’s national-security laws grant the CCP access to all data managed Chinese firms, including ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

Rubio also underscores the prevalence of hate-fueled content on TikTok, particularly concerning content related to the Hamas terrorist group. He states that the app has displayed a bias favoring pro-Hamas content over pro-Israel content, evident in its video suggestions. Additionally, Rubio highlights a recent incident where Usama bin Laden’s letter gained traction on TikTok, leading some users to sympathize with the terrorist and support his views.

With this call to boycott TikTok, Rubio emphasizes the importance of consistency in social media standards for corporations and urges them to consider the national security risks associated with the app’s ties to the CCP. As concerns about data privacy and foreign influence in social media platforms continue to grow, it remains to be seen how these corporations will respond to Rubio’s request.