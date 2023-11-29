TikTok Faces Threat of Demonetization Unless Algorithm is Handed Over, Says Senator Marco Rubio

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, has voiced concerns about the popular social media platform TikTok and called for its demonetization in the United States unless the Chinese government hands over its algorithm. Rubio argues that the Chinese government has access to the algorithm data under the law and could potentially manipulate it for its own interests.

During CNBC’s CFO Council Summit in Washington, D.C., Rubio expressed his stance on TikTok stating, “It’s not about banning it, it is about allowing TikTok not to be monetized.” Rubio has previously introduced legislation to ban TikTok, viewing its control Beijing as a threat to national security.

TikTok has gained immense popularity, with over 150 million Americans using the platform and nearly 5 million businesses advertising on it. However, concerns have been raised about its parent company, ByteDance, being based in Beijing and subject to Chinese tech export laws. The Chinese government has also opposed any plans to sell TikTok away from ByteDance.

Rubio’s concerns extend beyond data privacy and national security. He questions the potential manipulation of TikTok’s algorithm during times of conflict, raising the issue of its ability to influence public opinion and potentially sway narratives. Rubio pointed out that this algorithm could be used to shape opinions on sensitive geopolitical issues, such as Taiwan, and benefit companies outside of the United States.

In response to Rubio’s remarks, a spokesperson for TikTok has not immediately commented.

Rubio’s bill proposes prohibiting financial transactions with social media companies influenced China, Russia, and other U.S. adversaries, unless these companies are willing to transfer their algorithms to the United States. The bill received a companion version in the House of Representatives and has gained support from lawmakers across party lines.

As the debate surrounding the security implications of TikTok continues, the future of the platform in the United States remains uncertain. With ongoing discussions at the legislative level, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken to address the concerns raised Rubio and others.

