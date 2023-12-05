Sen. Fetterman Enlists Ousted Rep. Santos for Sarcastic Video aimed at Sen. Menendez

In a clever and sarcastic move, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has enlisted the help of recently ousted Representative George Santos to record a video targeting his indicted colleague, Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey. The video, posted on the app Cameo, features Santos encouraging Menendez to stand his ground against his critics and not be swayed the haters.

Although Santos himself was expelled from Congress due to multiple ethics violations, Fetterman saw it fit to seek his expertise in offering advice to Menendez, who is currently facing substantial legal troubles. Fetterman, who was the first Democratic senator to call for Menendez’s resignation, believes that his colleague could use some encouragement during this difficult time.

Not surprisingly, Menendez did not take kindly to Fetterman’s video. In response, he criticized Fetterman for using campaign funds to pay for Santos’ video, suggesting that Fetterman’s donors would not approve of their money being used to enrich someone like Santos. Menendez also questioned whether Fetterman’s judgment was sound, jokingly suggesting that Fetterman should have asked his parents for the money instead.

Despite the controversy surrounding Santos and his expulsion from Congress, Fetterman argued that it is a double standard to support Menendez staying on as a senator while advocating for Santos’ removal. Fetterman believes that Menendez should also face consequences for his alleged actions, and it is up to the Senate to decide his fate.

The ongoing legal troubles for Menendez stem from his indictment in September, alongside his wife, on charges of accepting bribes. The indictment alleges that Menendez took steps to secretly aid the Government of Egypt and accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Ultimately, Fetterman’s use of humor and sarcasm in the video highlights the intense political divisions surrounding Menendez’s legal troubles and raises questions about the accountability of lawmakers in the face of ethical challenges. Only time will tell how this saga unfolds and whether Menendez’s Senate colleagues will continue to support him or join Fetterman in calling for his resignation.